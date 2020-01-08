Prince Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties

Lindym🇺🇸 RT @RealCandaceO: Three months ago I publicly stated that Meghan’s obvious play was to convince Prince Harry to quit his role and to instea… 12 seconds ago Desmund RT @enews: BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping away from their royal duties, and plan to split time between the United Ki… 25 seconds ago Blibear RT @BBCBreaking: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as "senior" royals and divide time between UK and North America, palace says https://… 27 seconds ago WISN 12 NEWS Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step back from 'senior' roles in royal family, Buckingham Palace calls the matter 'c… https://t.co/Omsjq4sk2Q 32 seconds ago That's Entertainment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they’ll ‘step back’ as ‘senior members of the Royal Family’ https://t.co/GpObsS4HoY 36 seconds ago Juanita RT @WTAE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step back from 'senior' roles in royal family, Buckingham Palace calls the matter 'complicated' ht… 36 seconds ago Ed | Peri-k | Pico RT @Reuters: In a surprise announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have decided to step back from their senior roles… 37 seconds ago Carla Sutton RT @BetteMidler: What a sad story. They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never lea… 39 seconds ago