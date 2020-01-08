Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties

FT.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Amid reports of unhappiness with public life, couple opt to spend more time in North America
News video: Harry and Meghan are stepping down from their Royal duties

Harry and Meghan are stepping down from their Royal duties 00:53

 BREAKING: Harry and Meghan are stepping down from their Royal duties and will be splitting their time between the UK and North America

Local Royal Expert Breaks Down Stunning Announcement From Duke, Duchess Of Sussex [Video]Local Royal Expert Breaks Down Stunning Announcement From Duke, Duchess Of Sussex

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:50Published

Harry And Meghan To Step Back From Royal Family [Video]Harry And Meghan To Step Back From Royal Family

CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step back from their public duties with the British royal family.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan: Royal Family 'hurt' as couple begin 'next chapter'

Buckingham Palace was "blindsided" as Prince Harry and Meghan say they are to step back from their roles.
BBC News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to royal duties following six-week hiatus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a major display of affection during their first public appearance since returning to the U.K. from Canada, where they...
FOXNews.com


