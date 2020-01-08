Global  

UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan to "step back" from senior royal roles

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, said on Wednesday that he and his wife Meghan planned to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and spend more time in North America.
News video: Prince Harry and His Wife Meghan 'Stepping Back' as Senior UK Royals

Prince Harry and His Wife Meghan 'Stepping Back' as Senior UK Royals 00:44

 Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to work to become financially independent.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Away From Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Away From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future [Video]Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future

Shannon Spence, formerly of the British Consulate General of New England, said the move is "completely unprecedented."

Prince Harry and wife Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles

Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, said on Wednesday that he and his wife Meghan planned to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's...
Reuters India

Reaction to British royals Harry and Meghan stepping back from senior roles

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain's royal family and spend more time in North America, they have announced.
Reuters

