UK's Buckingham Palace says it 'understands' Harry and Meghan's move
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesay saying discussions with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan over their plans to step back from royal duties were at an early stage.
A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step back from the royal family were “at an early stage”, adding: “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work...
Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement saying that they were 'stepping back' as the senior members of the Royal family. This has come as... Bollywood Life Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Independent •E! Online •BBC News
