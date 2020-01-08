Global  

Bridal party, academics among Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A newlywed couple that had traveled to Iran to get married were among the 63 Canadians killed when their Ukrainian Airlines flight crashed early on Wednesday, according to a community leader in the western Canadian city where 30 victims came from.
News video: Most Iran crash victims were connecting to Canada: PM

Most Iran crash victims were connecting to Canada: PM 01:13

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said 138 of the passengers on a Ukrainian jet that crashed in Iran killing all on board were connecting to Canada and offered his deepest condolences on behalf of the nation.

'Your loss is indescribable': Bridal party, academics among Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

Despite having no diplomatic relations with Iran, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wants involvement in a proper probe of the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •CNACP24

Canada's Trudeau says will ensure 'thorough investigation' of plane crash in Iran

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the government will reach out to international partners to ensure that the crash of a Ukrainian...
Reuters Also reported by •CNACP24Sify

