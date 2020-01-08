Global  

World Bank sees modest global 2020 rebound but trade a risk

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank says the global economy should see a modest rebound in growth this year. But the 189-nation lending institution is cautioning that a number risks could upend its forecast, including the possibility of renewed trade hostilities between the world’s two biggest economies, the United States and China. In an updated […]
World Bank sees modest global 2020 rebound but trade a risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank says the global economy should see a modest rebound in growth this year. But the 189-nation lending institution is...
SeattlePI.com

Growth in India is projected to 'decelerate' to 5% in 2019-2020: World Bank

The World Bank has projected a 5% growth rate for India in the 2019-2020 fiscal, but said it was likely to recover to 5.8% in the following financial year. The...
IndiaTimes

