Madrid beats Valencia 3-1 to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Helped by a clever goal by Toni Kroos directly from a corner kick, Real Madrid comfortably defeated Valencia 3-1 on Wednesday to kick off the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Francisco “Isco” Alarcón and Luka Modric also scored for Real Madrid as it advanced to Sunday’s final against […]
News video: Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach

Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach 00:34

 Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

