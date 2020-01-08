Global  

Satellite photos show damage to air base in Iraq hit by Iranian missiles

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iranian missiles damaged or destroyed seven buildings in the part of Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq that houses U.S. military personnel, satellite photographs appear to show.
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops 02:29

 Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at an air base in Iraq where U.S. troops are housed; CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes [Video]Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said additional 'punishing' sanctions would be imposed on Tehran after Iranian missiles were fired at bases in Iraq, and renewed his call to other world powers to abandon..

'Iran appears to be standing down': Trump [Video]'Iran appears to be standing down': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday Iranian missile strikes on bases in Iraq had not harmed any U.S. troops stationed there and damage was minimal.

Satellite Photos Show Damage on US Iraqi Airbase from Iranian Missiles - Report


RIA Nov.

Iraq attack LIVE: Iran launches missiles at US forces in Iraq over Soleimani death

Iran have launched tens of missiles at the Ain Assad air base in Iraq in a retaliation attack for the assassination of General Qassam Soleimani last week by US...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •RTTNewsNPREurasia Review

