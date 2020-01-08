House to vote Thursday on curbing Trump actions against Iran
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a House vote for Thursday on limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran as Democratic criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general intensified. Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the plan in a one-page statement that said last week’s drone strike that killed Gen. […]
