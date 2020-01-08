Global  

House to vote Thursday on curbing Trump actions against Iran

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a House vote for Thursday on limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran as Democratic criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general intensified. Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the plan in a one-page statement that said last week’s drone strike that killed Gen. […]
News video: Writer labels Trump's actions in Iran

Writer labels Trump's actions in Iran "an act of war" 03:04

 Writer labels Trump's actions in Iran "an act of war"

Md. Lawmakers Blast Trump's 'Bluster,' 'Impulsive Actions' Regarding Iran, Say US Is Losing Influence In Region [Video]Md. Lawmakers Blast Trump's 'Bluster,' 'Impulsive Actions' Regarding Iran, Say US Is Losing Influence In Region

Two Maryland lawmakers decried President Donald Trump's apparent lack of a long-term plan for the Middle East in the wake of Iran's retaliatory airstrikes on U.S. troops in Iraq, saying the U.S. has..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:55Published

'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy [Video]'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said it was &apos;welcome news&apos; that there were no U.S. casualties after Iranian missiles were fired on military bases housing U.S...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US-Iran tensions: What war powers does Trump have?

House Democrats are preparing a vote on a War Powers Resolution to try to limit Trump's actions in Iran.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsy

No set schedule yet for U.S. vote on war powers resolution on Iran: Democrats

Senior U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday said there is no set schedule yet for voting on a war powers resolution that would limit President Donald Trump's...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.comSifyTIMENewsy

