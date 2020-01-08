Global  

White House counsel Cipollone expected to lead Trump impeachment defense, Dershowitz still in the mix

euronews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
White House counsel Cipollone expected to lead Trump impeachment defense, Dershowitz still in the mix
Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Impeachment Team To Include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz [Video]Trump's Impeachment Team To Include Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz

Here are some of the names on President Trump's impeachment team.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins [Video]US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to Join Trump’s Impeachment Defense in Senate Trial

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz and former independent counsel lawyers Ken Starr and Robert Ray are expected to join President Donald Trump’s...
Mediaite

Trump's impeachment defense team to include Kenneth Starr, Alan Dershowitz

President Donald Trump will be represented by former Bill Clinton special prosecutors Kenneth Starr and Robert Ray, plus retired Harvard constitutional law...
Politico

Tweets about this

cheezwitham

lisa witham RT @RedaMor_: JUST IN: President Trump is seen with Vice President Mike Pence, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, Attorney General Barr in… 4 minutes ago

Patrick02236004

Patrick Wagner RT @politico: The three well-known attorneys will have specific speaking roles during the upcoming trial and serve as clean-up hitters behi… 5 minutes ago

wpear

wpear Trump adds Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to impeachment defense team https://t.co/5dA9hTxae6 "..and Robert Ray, Sta… https://t.co/nBhiVxeFCH 6 minutes ago

vidmagmedia

Jeff Reding Now we know who will be representing the imPOTUS at the impeachment trial. Along with previously announced Pat Cipo… https://t.co/YI5X4oPEh9 6 minutes ago

openpodbaydoor_

USS London 🍊=💩😲👎 and #NotMyPM RT @B52Malmet: Per @NBCNews “Also expected to join the team is Robert Ray, who succeeded Starr as Clinton special counsel. The legal team i… 10 minutes ago

WBUR

WBUR In addition, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow are expected to have the lead… https://t.co/coYvAEL0yo 13 minutes ago

DeansherryS

Sherry Dean 🌊 RT @MSNBC: NEW: White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, former Clinton investigators Ken Starr and Robert Ray… 14 minutes ago

Nikki29977810

Nikki RT @nycsouthpaw: The White House Counsel’s traditional role is to look out for the office—often seeking compromise in circumstances where a… 14 minutes ago

