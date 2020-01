Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge has been hired as the New York Giants head coach. The Giants and representatives for Judge reached a contract agreement Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old was offered the job and asked to turn around a […] 👓 View full article