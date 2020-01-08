Global  

What we know so far about the 63 Canadians killed in the plane crash in Iran

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
At least 63 Canadians died aboard the Ukrainian jet that crashed into Iranian farmland Wednesday, killing 167 passengers and nine crew members.
News video: Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead 01:19

 Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers aboard the Ukrainian International Airlines plane were killed in the crash. . Those on board included 82...

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard [Video]Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:48Published

Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources [Video]Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources

A Ukrainian airliner fell to earth in a fireball shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board in a crash that intelligence sources said was likely caused by a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published


Toronto woman, 9-year-old son among 63 Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Two students at the University of Guelph are among the 63 Canadians killed in a plane crash outside of Iran’s capital on Wednesday morning.
CP24 Also reported by •CTV NewsCBC.caReuters

63 Canadians among dead after plane crash in Iran: Ukraine foreign minister

Ukraine's foreign minister says there were 63 Canadians on board a Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed near Tehran, killing everyone on board.
CBC.ca Also reported by •ReutersCTV NewsNYTimes.com

