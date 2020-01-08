What we know so far about the 63 Canadians killed in the plane crash in Iran

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers aboard the Ukrainian International Airlines plane were killed in the crash. . Those on board included 82...
Ukraine's foreign minister says there were 63 Canadians on board a Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed near Tehran, killing everyone on board. CBC.ca Also reported by •Reuters •CTV News •NYTimes.com
