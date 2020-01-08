Global  

Iheanacho earns Leicester first-leg draw in League Cup semi-final

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scores a crucial second-half equaliser against Aston Villa to set up an intriguing EFL Cup semi-final second leg.
News video: Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview

Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview 01:12

 Leicester are set to host Aston Villa in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday as overwhelming favourites to make it to Wembley. The Foxes last won the League Cup in 2000 when they beat Tranmere 2-1.

Rodgers: We dominated [Video]Rodgers: We dominated

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says his side dominated for most of their Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg tie against Aston Villa.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:53Published

Pep Guardiola is a 'genius', says Goater [Video]Pep Guardiola is a 'genius', says Goater

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has called Pep Guardiola a "genius" after City beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. 

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published


Carabao Cup - Leicester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kelechi Iheanacho equaliser sets up second leg

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scores a crucial second-half equaliser against Aston Villa to set up an intriguing EFL Cup semi-final second leg.
Villa hold Leicester in Carabao Cup semi-final

