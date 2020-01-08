Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

5 highlights from Donald Trump's televised address on the Iranian missile attacks

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Trump announced a new round of sanctions against Iran but urged the negotiation of a deal that "makes the world a safer and more peaceful place."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Iran appears to be standing down': Trump

'Iran appears to be standing down': Trump 01:51

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday Iranian missile strikes on bases in Iraq had not harmed any U.S. troops stationed there and damage was minimal.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump insists Iran is 'standing down' after attack [Video]President Trump insists Iran is 'standing down' after attack

President Trump insists that Iran is "standing down" after its missile strike on Iraq bases, some of which housing American troops.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:53Published

Colorado's Congressional Delegation Responds To Trump's Speech After Iran Missile Attack [Video]Colorado's Congressional Delegation Responds To Trump's Speech After Iran Missile Attack

Colorado's Congressional delegation is responding to the Iranian airstrikes launched at air bases in Iraq that are hosting U.S. military.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Johnson discussed Iran missile strikes with Trump, urged de-escalation: UK spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq housing U.S....
Reuters

Trump softens rhetoric after Iranian missile attacks, sees Iran 'standing down'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was "standing down" after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.