Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Panthers’ Matt Rhule faces major quarterback decision

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One of the biggest decisions new Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule will have to make is choosing a quarterback — a move that could determine the direction of his tenure with the club and the franchise’s future for years to come. Rhule said Wednesday he spoke to Cam Newton after accepting […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Carolina Panthers Hire Former Temple University Football Coach Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers Hire Former Temple University Football Coach Matt Rhule 00:34

 Rhule previously coached the Temple Owls.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NY Giants To Interview Baylor Coach Matt Rhule [Video]NY Giants To Interview Baylor Coach Matt Rhule

Today the New York Giants will interview Baylor University's Matt Rhule in their search for a new head coach.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Panthers' Matt Rhule faces major quarterback decision

Panthers' Matt Rhule faces major quarterback decisionOne of Matt Rhule's first major decisions as the Carolina Panthers new coach will involve the team's quarterback situation
FOX Sports Also reported by •bizjournalsDaily Caller

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule refuses to comment on Cam Newton situation: 'I have the utmost respect for him'

Rhule said it was too early to make a decision on the Panthers' quarterback situation
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SteveReedAP

Steve Reed New Panthers coach Matt Rhule faces major quarterback decision https://t.co/giwXhbGryT 4 minutes ago

wfnz

WFNZ-AM/FM One of the biggest decisions new Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule will have to make is choosing a quarterback. https://t.co/VbvjF7hefE 40 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Panthers’ Matt Rhule faces major quarterback decision https://t.co/2cDN73eGdp 53 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Panthers' Matt Rhule faces major quarterback decision https://t.co/RouedAcd9n https://t.co/2UrfvAuMGK 1 hour ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Panthers' Matt Rhule faces major quarterback decision https://t.co/e0QlbTMGKM 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Panthers' Matt Rhule Faces Major Quarterback Decision - https://t.co/a1efKqHGNo 1 hour ago

WLALIEN

Ⱳҽíɾժ líեեƖҽ ⱭƖíҽղ RT @KennyWadeMusic: Panthers' Matt Rhule faces major quarterback decision https://t.co/1q2hhqlb5c https://t.co/46OmgDDtVr #newmusic #newhip… 1 hour ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Panthers' Matt Rhule faces major quarterback decision https://t.co/1q2hhqlb5c https://t.co/46OmgDDtVr #newmusic… https://t.co/pjLsja7WS4 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.