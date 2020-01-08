Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Hawks' Trae Young helps erase more than $1 million in medical debt for Atlanta residents

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Hawks guard Trae Young making a difference on and off the court as his donation offers Atlanta residents relief from over $1 million in medical debt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published < > Embed
News video: Trae Young Filthy Handle

Trae Young Filthy Handle 00:14

 Trae Young's filthy handle vs Nuggets!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trae Young Leads East. Conf. in All-Star Voting (guards) [Video]Trae Young Leads East. Conf. in All-Star Voting (guards)

Trae Young talks about leading the Eastern Conference guards in all-star voting.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trae Young helps cancel over $1M in medical debt for people in Atlanta with donation

Young's $10K donation went a long way
CBS Sports

Atlanta Hawks’ Young cancels $1M in medical debt for locals

ATLANTA (AP) — The holiday season is over but Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young still had some charity gift giving in mind: wiping out medical debt for...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report Roommates, Atlanta Hawks’ point guard Trae Young j.... https://t.co/MjhHqkvNU2… https://t.co/jZwaOybcGD 4 hours ago

tailgatebuddy

TailgateBuddy Hawks' Trae Young helps erase more than $1 million in medical debt for Atlanta residents https://t.co/nMS2O5Fqwr https://t.co/pYAkDe0Yqk 9 hours ago

soonershark

Ned Burleson Hawks' Trae Young helps erase more than $1 million in medical debt for Atlanta residents https://t.co/MX014x16Jb via @USATODAY 9 hours ago

garrydolive

truerecruiter NBA star Trae Young helps erase more than $1 million in medical debt for Atlanta residents #compassion https://t.co/mkOWf0dexv via @usatoday 9 hours ago

golivesports

golivesports What a gesture. NBA star Trae Young helps erase more than $1 million in medical debt for Atlanta residents… https://t.co/QLufDN6oaT 9 hours ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Hawks’ Trae Young helps erase more than $1 million in medical debt for Atlanta residents https://t.co/qP8toPFzgi https://t.co/9oCkNxU2yj 9 hours ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Hawks' Trae Young helps erase more than $1 million in medical debt for Atlanta residents https://t.co/yVKYaSh1nr https://t.co/ighkS0CuGd 9 hours ago

camjozi

🇯🇲Cam🇵🇦 RT @balleralert: Atlanta Hawks Star, Trae Young, Has Partnered With RIP Medical Debt to Cancel More Than $1 Million In Medical Bills For At… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.