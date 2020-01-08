Carnival insists progress in curbing cruise ship pollution
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () MIAMI (AP) — Top Carnival Corp. executives told a skeptical federal judge Wednesday that progress is being made to curb the world’s largest cruise line’s chronic ocean pollution problems. At one point in a hearing, Senior U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz asked Carnival Chairman Micky Arison directly whether he’d taken any steps personally to improve […]
