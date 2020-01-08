Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Carnival insists progress in curbing cruise ship pollution

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Top Carnival Corp. executives told a skeptical federal judge Wednesday that progress is being made to curb the world’s largest cruise line’s chronic ocean pollution problems. At one point in a hearing, Senior U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz asked Carnival Chairman Micky Arison directly whether he’d taken any steps personally to improve […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge Orders Carnival Cruise Lines To Create Way To Measure Pollution Improvements

Judge Orders Carnival Cruise Lines To Create Way To Measure Pollution Improvements 00:33

 At one point in Wednesday's hearing, Senior U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz asked Carnival Chairman Micky Arison directly whether he'd taken any steps personally to improve the environmental compliance of the ships.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carnival Cruises Ban 'Offensive' Clothing and Other Items [Video]Carnival Cruises Ban 'Offensive' Clothing and Other Items

Carnival Cruises Ban 'Offensive' Clothing and Other Items. Guidelines can be found on the company's online fact sheet, "Know Before You Go.". Items worn during the cruise should not contain any message..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Check This Out: Video shows 2 cruise ships collide in Mexico [Video]Check This Out: Video shows 2 cruise ships collide in Mexico

According to Carnival Cruise Lines, the Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock in Cozumel when it made contact with Carnival Legend, which was already alongside.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Federal Judge Wants To See Concrete Proof Carnival Is Curbing Ocean Pollution

A skeptical federal judge told top Carnival Cruise executives she wants to see concrete proof the company is working to curb ocean pollution.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.