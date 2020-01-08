If Donald Trump is 'perfect' on Ukraine, then let Senate impeachment trial hear witnesses

U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding that the Senate would make a decision on calling witnesses for the trial at the appropriate time. Jonah...
