NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who has already pleaded guilty in state court to participating in an online donation fraud scheme involving a homeless veteran was indicted Wednesday on federal charges. Mark D'Amico faces a total of 16 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering, the U.S. attorney's office said in