49ers defense getting healthy in time for playoff game

Sportsnaut The @49ers defense is getting healthy again, and that's a very, very bad thing for the rest of the teams in the… https://t.co/ambQfo9hW6 3 hours ago Jaz 🍿 RT @MattBarr_: The #49ers defense all getting healthy at the right time like https://t.co/8a08THacCp 7 hours ago Jared Hammond RT @RealTannenbaum: The @49ers will be getting 3 key starters back from injury this game: LB @kwon, DE Dee Ford, and S @Quaski29 The 49ers… 9 hours ago Mike Tannenbaum The @49ers will be getting 3 key starters back from injury this game: LB @kwon, DE Dee Ford, and S @Quaski29 The 4… https://t.co/5YF0OiBEyW 9 hours ago Turd Ferguson Terrell Davis is having old running back syndrome .Says Delvin Cook is getting 150 plus yards against our Elite h… https://t.co/I3H9Aqj8O3 1 day ago CashAlleySkiMelly RT @NBN_Pineapple: #49ers Defense getting healthy for playoffs #GoNiners #BeatMIN https://t.co/eW3fsTdZpa 1 day ago Cameron Barbetto Defense finally getting back healthy, I think they’ll be on the #Legendary pace they were at during the beginning o… https://t.co/VVAt2rKVyp 1 day ago Shoe @CandiceHare_ No offense to your team as I have nothing against them and I like Kirk Cousins BUT that is ridiculous… https://t.co/r2XwIRPxbo 1 day ago