49ers defense getting healthy in time for playoff game

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers defense is about to be almost whole again at just the right time of the season. Key starters Kwon Alexander, Dee Ford and Jaquiski Tartt are slated to return to the lineup for the Niners’ playoff opener Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings after injuries took a […]
