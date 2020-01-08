Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Court to decide if private border wall can go next to river

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — For Tommy Fisher, a federal court hearing set for Thursday next to the U.S.-Mexico border could result in his company getting a chance to prove it can build President Donald Trump’s signature border wall faster and better than the government. For environmentalists and some landowners in South Texas, the hearing could clear […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

An architect's subversive reimagining of the US-Mexico border wall | Ronald Rael [Video]An architect's subversive reimagining of the US-Mexico border wall | Ronald Rael

What is a border? It's a line on a map, a place where cultures mix and merge in beautiful, sometimes violent and occasionally ridiculous ways. And a border wall? An overly simplistic response to that..

Credit: TED     Duration: 11:28Published

Official says Trump administration may fall short of border promises [Video]Official says Trump administration may fall short of border promises

A top official announced some disappointing news for followers of President Donald Trump. He said the administration may fall short of building the 450 miles of border wall they promised. According to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. appeals court stays judge's ruling blocking military funds for border wall

A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday put on hold a lower court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's administration from using $3.6 billion in...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsyFOXNews.comSeattle TimesWorldNewsNPRNYTimes.com

Private Texas company's planned border wall along Rio Grande can proceed, judge rules

A federal judge lifted a temporary restraining order against a project to build a privately funded border wall next to the Rio Grande.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

KXAN_News

KXAN News A federal judge in the South Texas city of McAllen is expected to decide whether to lift a temporary restraining or… https://t.co/uvdoZTQMuV 2 hours ago

NOLALeyda

Bonafide Stable Leyda RT @krgv: A federal judge in McAllen is expected to decide whether to lift a temporary restraining order against a project to build a priva… 4 hours ago

krgv

KRGV CHANNEL 5 NEWS A federal judge in McAllen is expected to decide whether to lift a temporary restraining order against a project to… https://t.co/dNiSkm9n0A 4 hours ago

KMFDT

KMFDT RT @BorderReportcom: HAPPENING TODAY: A federal judge in the South Texas could decide whether to lift a temporary restraining order against… 4 hours ago

BorderReportcom

Border Report HAPPENING TODAY: A federal judge in the South Texas could decide whether to lift a temporary restraining order agai… https://t.co/8vtwIPoZlt 4 hours ago

lmtnews

Laredo Morning Times A federal judge in the South Texas city of McAllen is expected to decide whether to lift a temporary restraining or… https://t.co/XLYNPyuSc1 6 hours ago

saneandreal

Libertas RT @krqe_headlines: Court to decide if private border wall can go next to river https://t.co/ydpPUFfoaa 7 hours ago

krqe_headlines

KRQE.com Headlines Court to decide if private border wall can go next to river https://t.co/ydpPUFfoaa 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.