Survey: US companies added 202,000 jobs in December

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Survey: US companies added 202,000 jobs in DecemberBALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. companies added 202,000 jobs in December, led by robust hiring in construction, trade, transportation and utilities, according to a private survey. Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that the bulk of the hiring was among smaller...
News video: Survey: U.S. Companies Added More Than 200,000 Jobs In December

Survey: U.S. Companies Added More Than 200,000 Jobs In December 01:08

 ​According to a new report from ADP on Wednesday, U.S. companies added nearly 80,000 more jobs in December than the month before.

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Private Sector Job Growth Exceeds Estimates In December

Reflecting strong job growth across companies of all sizes, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment jumped by much...
RTTNews

