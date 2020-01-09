AP source: Rondón, Diamondbacks agree to $3M, 1-year deal
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () PHOENIX (AP) — Relief pitcher Héctor Rondón and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal is subject to a successful physical. Rondón would get a $2.5 million salary next season […]
Amanda Holden's new £3 million 'Britain's Got Talent' deal She has put pen to paper on a new £1 million-a-year contract with ITV, which will keep her on the show she has been part of since its 2007 launch - for three more years. A source told The Sun newspaper: A source told The Sun newspaper: A...