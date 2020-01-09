Global  

AP source: Rondón, Diamondbacks agree to $3M, 1-year deal

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — Relief pitcher Héctor Rondón and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal is subject to a successful physical. Rondón would get a $2.5 million salary next season […]
AP source: Peralta agrees to $22M, 3-year deal with D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Left fielder David Peralta avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $22 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a person...
Seattle Times

Diamondbacks finalize $3M, 1-year deal with Rondón

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $3 million, one-year deal with relief pitcher Héctor Rondón, adding more depth to the back of their...
Seattle Times

