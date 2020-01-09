AP source: Rondón, Diamondbacks agree to $3M, 1-year deal

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

PHOENIX (AP) — Relief pitcher Héctor Rondón and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal is subject to a successful physical. Rondón would get a $2.5 million salary next season […]


