Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' as senior UK royals

Hindu Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
They cited their baby as a reason why they decided to live part of their time outside Britain
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles

Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles 01:18

 In an Instagram post Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family. Freddie Joyner has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Britain's Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, said he and his American wife Meghan plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsUSATODAY.com

AP Top Stories January 8 P

Here's the latest for Wednesday January 8th: US, Iran step back from the brink of war; Iranian military disputes any role in Ukrainian airliner crash; Half a...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

vinamsh_

elvina RT @stelacnau: Some people feel progressive is good, some others think it'll make you lose your identity. This is interesting. To see one… 11 seconds ago

dwulke

DWulke RT @RealCandaceO: Three months ago I publicly stated that Meghan’s obvious play was to convince Prince Harry to quit his role and to instea… 12 seconds ago

willowzeyphr

Lisa Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Shocking Move to ‘Step Back as Senior Members of Royal Family’ https://t.co/JIrUKgCdGx via @people 17 seconds ago

chukawakam3

Jelita Astri RT @Reuters: UK royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided to take a 'step back' from their senior roles in the royal family in a… 18 seconds ago

Hawaiianman1981

Hawaiianman1981 RT @DelMody: Make no mistake: even after this, haters will still find a way to blame Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex for their decision to st… 25 seconds ago

theeesamurai

Ty RT @DEADLINE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Effectively Resigning From British Royal Family https://t.co/INNXH8a7xB https://t.co/4kZLK4B9f0 30 seconds ago

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To ‘Step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family’ | NBC Nightly News… https://t.co/qnfCFD2ONG 43 seconds ago

TheCut

The Cut The news came as a shock to many—including, it seems, Queen Elizabeth. The Queen’s deputy comms secretary said in a… https://t.co/MEUXjjHVAB 43 seconds ago

