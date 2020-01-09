Global  

'Your loss is indescribable': Bridal party, academics among Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

The Age Thursday, 9 January 2020
Despite having no diplomatic relations with Iran, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wants involvement in a proper probe of the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.
News video: Eye On The Day 1/9

 Here are the stories we're keeping an eye on: the White House is talking next steps regarding Iran, pictures of victims from the plane crash in Iran emerged, and Google adds new privacy features. But do they lessen your concerns?

Bridal party, academics among Canadian plane crash victims in Iran

A newlywed couple that had traveled to Iran to get married were among the 63 Canadians killed when their Ukrainian Airlines flight crashed early on Wednesday,...
Reuters

