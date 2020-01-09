Australia fires: Victoria extends 'state of disaster' as threat intensifies



Recent related videos from verified sources Kim Kardashian addresses claims she didn't donate to Australia's wildfires Kim Kardashian was one of many celebrities tweeting out about the devastating effects of the ongoing natural disaster. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published 1 week ago Wildfires Wreak Havoc On Australia Business Insider reports Australia is currently battling against a swathe of wildfires. Three fires in the state of Victoria have now joined to form a single enormous blaze 23 square miles across. In.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Australia bushfires: firefighters injured amid push to contain blazes Australian firefighters are preparing to use one week of calmer conditions to contain the most volatile parts of bushfires that are threatening private property...

WorldNews 3 days ago



Victoria extends State of Disaster in preparation for elevated fire risk The State of Disaster covers Victoria's East Gippsland, the Alpine Region and the state's north-east.

SBS 5 days ago



