Australia fires: Victoria extends 'state of disaster' as threat intensifies

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Victoria again declares a state of disaster as a massive fire zone is threatened by volatile weather.
News video: Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations

Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations 00:48

 Courtesy: Royal Navy A Royal Navy helicopter pilot has helped evacuate people trapped by the bush fires in Australia. Lieutenant Commander Nick Grimmer, 35, from Great Yarmouth, is currently flying troop-carrying MRH90 helicopters with the Australian navy’s 808 Squadron, which specialises in...

Kim Kardashian addresses claims she didn't donate to Australia's wildfires [Video]Kim Kardashian addresses claims she didn't donate to Australia's wildfires

Kim Kardashian was one of many celebrities tweeting out about the devastating effects of the ongoing natural disaster.

Wildfires Wreak Havoc On Australia [Video]Wildfires Wreak Havoc On Australia

Business Insider reports Australia is currently battling against a swathe of wildfires. Three fires in the state of Victoria have now joined to form a single enormous blaze 23 square miles across. In..

Australia bushfires: firefighters injured amid push to contain blazes

Australia bushfires: firefighters injured amid push to contain blazesAustralian firefighters are preparing to use one week of calmer conditions to contain the most volatile parts of bushfires that are threatening private property...
WorldNews

Victoria extends State of Disaster in preparation for elevated fire risk

The State of Disaster covers Victoria's East Gippsland, the Alpine Region and the state's north-east.
SBS

