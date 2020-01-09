Gasperini scores 19 to lift American past Army 68-60 Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Gasperini posted 19 points as American topped Army 68-60 on Wednesday night. Jamir Harris had 12 points for American (6-8, 2-1 Patriot League). Sa’eed Nelson added 12 points. Jacob Boonyasith had 11 points for the visiting team. Matt Wilson had 16 points for the Black Knights (5-9, 0-3), who […] 👓 View full article

