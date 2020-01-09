Global  

Iran plane crash: Canada seeks thorough probe

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Iran plane crash: Canada seeks thorough probeOttawa: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada would demand a thorough investigation after scores of its citizens died when a Ukrainian jetliner crashed in Iran. The Iranian community in Canada was plunged into mourning following the accident shortly after the plane took off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all on board. “I join Canadians across the country who are shocked and saddened to see reports that a plane crash outside of Tehran, Iran, has claimed the lives of 176 people,...
News video: Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Iran refuses to handover crashed Ukrainian plane black boxes to US [Video]Iran refuses to handover crashed Ukrainian plane black boxes to US

Most Iran crash victims were connecting to Canada: PM [Video]Most Iran crash victims were connecting to Canada: PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said 138 of the passengers on a Ukrainian jet that crashed in Iran killing all on board were connecting to Canada and offered his deepest condolences..

Trudeau pledges Canadian support to investigation of Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will work with its international partners to thoroughly investigate the cause of the plane crash in Iran that killed 63...
CP24 Also reported by Seattle Times CNA Reuters New Zealand Herald Sevenoaks Chronicle

Iran plane crash: Ukraine appears to delete statement attributing disaster to engine failure

Sebchoux1

יונה RT @AlinejadMasih: Striking difference between Canada & Iran on humans' value: A recent plane crash in Iran claimed more than 170 lives (6… 3 seconds ago

Mahshiddi

Mahshid RT @pothen: A Canadian scientist discovered the treatment for a disease that kills between 20 and 50 thousand people each year. She was ki… 4 seconds ago

MadamHunt

Madam 🇺🇸☮️ thru 💪🇺🇸! RT @JuliansRum: Summary: The plane crash that killed 63 “Canadians” was really undercover clowns getting the***out of dodge after Trum… 4 seconds ago

lilred701

Karen Parks RT @emtee2355: Here’s an interesting article! It brings up so many questions! We are told all were Iranians, now 63 per Justin are Canadi… 10 seconds ago

ViolentPhem

🦋🥥🤸🏻‍♀️🌖🌱 RT @CBCAlerts: Details are emerging about the Canadian victims of the Tehran air crash that left 176 people dead. Many who died were studen… 11 seconds ago

TracyMMPohill

White Whirlwind Buffalo Woman RT @NatashaFatah: #BREAKING 138 of the people who died in the plane crash in Iran were headed to Canada. Many were citizens, others had mad… 12 seconds ago

poweredbymonkey

powmonkeyer RT @profamirattaran: Today tragically brings home the short-sightedness of Stephen Harper’s decision to cut diplomatic ties with Iran. The… 17 seconds ago

ajgma

Sharon B RT @mog7546: IRAN PLANE CRASH: 138 passengers were heading to #Canada The Boeing 737-800 plane crashed minutes after taking off from #Iran… 27 seconds ago

