'Chhapaak' Review: Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's film isn't easy to watch & that is exactly why you should go for it

"I just hope with this film a conversation starts on why acid attacks happen on women, and what actions need to be taken," Vikrant Massey on Chhapaak.

Chhapaak poster: Deepika Padukone's Malti and Vikrant Massey's Amol look much in love The makers of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak have released a new poster from the film. Deepika, too, shared the poster on social media and wrote, "Jitni zyaada...

Mid-Day 3 days ago



