Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Chhapaak' Review: Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's film isn't easy to watch & that is exactly why you should go for it

DNA Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' starring Deepika Padukone is a painful, disturbing saga of never-ending violence against women.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Chhapaak | No Rating Movie Review | Deepika Padukone | Vikrant Massey | Meghna Gulzar

Chhapaak | No Rating Movie Review | Deepika Padukone | Vikrant Massey | Meghna Gulzar 04:36

 Chhapaak is based on a real life incident of acid attack violence and a survivor’s (Laxmi Aggarwal) story.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share kiss at the screening of 'Chhapaak' [Video]Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share kiss at the screening of 'Chhapaak'

The makers of Deepika Padukone starrer "Chhapaak" hosted a special screening for the film on Wednesday. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived together at the screening.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:48Published

Deepika Padukone reacts to her Chhapaak promotional looks and gives an ode to Ranveer [Video]Deepika Padukone reacts to her Chhapaak promotional looks and gives an ode to Ranveer

Deepika Padukone reacts to her Chhapaak promotional looks and gives an ode to Ranveer

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 04:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'She emptied herself to create Malti': Vikrant Massey on 'Chhapaak' co-star Deepika Padukone

"I just hope with this film a conversation starts on why acid attacks happen on women, and what actions need to be taken," Vikrant Massey on Chhapaak.
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

Chhapaak poster: Deepika Padukone's Malti and Vikrant Massey's Amol look much in love

The makers of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak have released a new poster from the film. Deepika, too, shared the poster on social media and wrote, "Jitni zyaada...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.