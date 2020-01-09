Jaworski, Stephens net 19, Lafayette tops Holy Cross 82-64

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski scored 19 points to join the 1,000-point club and Lafayette defeated Holy Cross 82-64 on Wednesday night. E.J. Stephens came off the bench to scored 19 points for the Leopards (9-5, 1-2 Patriot League), Dylan Hastings added 14 points with five blocks and Myles Cherry scored 13 points. Jaworski […]


