Jokic scores 33 to lead Nuggets past Mavericks 107-106

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half, including the winning basket with 7.9 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets pulled out a 107-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Jokic backed down Dorian Finney-Smith on the right side of the lane and got a favorable […]
Nikola Jokic scores career-high 47 points as Nuggets take down Hawks

ATLANTA – The only way Will Barton was going to enjoy his birthday was with a win. He and Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic did just enough to grant him one.
Denver Post


