Jokic scores 33 to lead Nuggets past Mavericks 107-106

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

DALLAS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half, including the winning basket with 7.9 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets pulled out a 107-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Jokic backed down Dorian Finney-Smith on the right side of the lane and got a favorable […] 👓 View full article

