Hopkins scores 16 to lift New Hampshire past Maine 57-51

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Josh Hopkins had 16 points and Chris Lester added 14 and New Hampshire beat Maine 57-51 on Wednesday night. Lester turned a turnover into a layup with 1:36 to play to give the Wildcats (8-7, 1-1 America East Conference) a 55-48 lead with 1:36 to play. New Hampshire led by 14, […]

