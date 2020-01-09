Global  

Rayman helps spark Colgate to 92-70 romp past Loyola (Md)

Thursday, 9 January 2020
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Will Rayman scored 13 of his 18 points before halftime and Colgate cruised past Loyola (Md.) 92-70 on Wednesday night. Jack Ferguson added a season-high 17 points with four 3-pointers for the Raiders, while Rapolas Ivanauskas chipped in 15 with nine rebounds. Jordan Burns had 13 points and six assists for […]
