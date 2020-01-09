Global  

Davis, Ibaka lead Raptors past Hornets in OT, 112-110

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left in overtime and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds as the banged-up Toronto Raptors escaped with a 112-110 overtime win over Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Terence Davis also had 23 points and 11 boards, OG Anunoby added 19 points […]
