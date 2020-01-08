Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
LONDON - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a shock announcement on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals 01:04

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals. The couple announced their decision to "carve out a progressive new role" within the Royal family in a statement released to their official Instagram account on Wednesday, Jan. 8. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future [Video]Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future

Shannon Spence, formerly of the British Consulate General of New England, said the move is "completely unprecedented."

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:30Published

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Away From Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Away From Royal Duties

The couple intends to split their time between the UK and North America.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Britain's Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, said he and his American wife Meghan plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's...
Reuters

AP Top Stories January 8 P

Here's the latest for Wednesday January 8th: US, Iran step back from the brink of war; Iranian military disputes any role in Ukrainian airliner crash; Half a...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.