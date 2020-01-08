Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () LONDON - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a shock announcement on Wednesday.
