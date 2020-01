Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored the winner in the shootout and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on Wednesday night, spoiling a milestone performance by Toronto’s Auston Matthews. Nikolaj Ehlers, Mason Appleton and Mark Scheifele scored in regulation for the Jets, who won their second straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves. Matthews […] 👓 View full article