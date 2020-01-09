Global  

No. 7 San Diego State beats Wyoming 72-52 to stay undefeated

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Malachi Flynn scored 19 points, Yanni Wetzell added 17 and No. 7 San Diego State beat Wyoming 72-52 on Wednesday night to remain undefeated. San Diego State (16-0, 5-0 Mountain West) continued its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the […]
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: San Diego Zoo Global working to rescue koalas

San Diego Zoo Global working to rescue koalas 01:56

 San Diego Zoo Global is stepping up efforts to protect the koala population as hundreds of massive wildfires scorch Australia.

