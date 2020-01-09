Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Scott Morrison corrected after slip up during Kangaroo Island tour

SBS Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Scott Morrison toured South Australia's Kangaroo Island on Wednesday, but the public appearance was not without its difficult moments.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian PM announces paid leave for public servant firefighters [Video]Australian PM announces paid leave for public servant firefighters

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday (December 24) announced four weeks of paid leave for public servants taking time off to fight fires as volunteers, during his tour to fire-affected..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.