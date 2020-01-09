Global  

Samsung sets up anti-corruption panel as chief faces trials

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
South Korea's Samsung Group, whose leader faces trials over a bribery scandal involving former president Park Geun-hye, has appointed external experts to a new oversight panel to stamp out criminal conduct, the chief of the committee said on Thursday.
