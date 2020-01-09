Global  

Las Vegas firefighters discover illegal gas station at home

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas firefighters have discovered what officials described as an illegal, homemade gas station in a backyard. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shared images online of the makeshift gas station discovered by firefighters Tuesday showing two yellow tanks in the corner of a walled yard with a gas pump nozzle on […]
News video: Las Vegas firefighters share pictures of illegal homemade gas station in someone's backyard

Las Vegas firefighters share pictures of illegal homemade gas station in someone's backyard 01:39

 Las Vegas firefighters discovered a homemade gas station in someone's backyard while responding to a call. The department says not only are they illegal, but homemade gas stations are extremely dangerous. Austin Carter has the latest.

