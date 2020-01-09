Global  

Fan arrested for throwing beer on court during Celtics-Spurs game

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Fan arrested for throwing beer on court during Celtics-Spurs gameA fan was arrested for throwing a beer onto the court after Celtics star Kemba Walker's controversial ejection led to a tense scene at TD Garden.
Celtics vs. Spurs Fan Arrested For Throwing Drink On Court, 22-Year-Old Man

Police say they've arrested a man who allegedly heaved his drink onto the court during the Celtics vs. Spurs game Wednesday ... identifying the guy as a...
TMZ.com

maurice_jones0

Maurice Jones RT @SLAMonline: A fan was arrested after throwing beer onto the court in Boston 😅 (via @BleacherReport) https://t.co/kvimXtS92z 34 minutes ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports A fan was arrested last night in Boston for throwing a beer onto the court during the Celtics-Spurs game. https://t.co/Dw7WpWoNWZ 44 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Fan arrested for throwing beer on court during Celtics-Spurs game https://t.co/oJa1JLdlB7 1 hour ago

lolifeyb

YBC RT @wbzsports: Fan Arrested At #Celtics Game After Throwing Beer On Court https://t.co/CnUSaJUgwp 2 hours ago

wbzsports

WBZ Boston Sports Fan Arrested At #Celtics Game After Throwing Beer On Court https://t.co/CnUSaJUgwp 3 hours ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Beer toss at Celtics-Spurs game after Kemba Walker ejection gets fan arrested, report says ======… https://t.co/iYyG9V0Vkl 3 hours ago

cdossantos2

chris dos santos RT @TimBontemps: On a strange night in Boston, the Celtics got routed, Kemba Walker got ejected and a fan got arrested for throwing a can o… 4 hours ago

tomy2875

Tomy Beer toss at Celtics-Spurs game after Kemba Walker ejection gets fan arrested, report says https://t.co/iAXbaAlmz3 5 hours ago

