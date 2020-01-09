Global  

Iran plane crash: Vigil held for victims in Toronto

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A vigil is held for Iran plane crash victims in Toronto, where many of them were travelling to.
News video: Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard 02:02

 Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Iranian missile caused crash of Ukrainian Boeing 737: Officials [Video]Iranian missile caused crash of Ukrainian Boeing 737: Officials

Iranian missile caused crash of Ukrainian Boeing 737: Officials

Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash [Video]Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash

Canadians held a candlelight vigil in Ottawa on Thursday to remember the country's 63 people killed in a plane crash in Iran, on a day when the country's prime minister blamed the disaster on the..

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran plane crash "not an intentional act," says Australian PM

Canberra [Australia], Jan 10 : Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said that the Ukrainian plane crash in...
Pope Francis prays for 176 victims of Iran plane crash

Vatican City, Jan 8, 2020 / 05:39 am (CNA).- Pope Francis has offered his prayers for the souls of the 176 passengers of a Ukrainian International Airlines...
Tweets about this

twosheeep1

twosheeep Vigil held in Toronto to remember victims of Iran plane crash | LIVE - Global News - https://t.co/A6Z6TGBOFe 2 minutes ago

cocketiel

Manel Dias Fight breaks out at Toronto vigil for Iran plane crash victims https://t.co/OKxFONG0Vq the people are so fond of th… https://t.co/ThWJOviujy 3 minutes ago

MiissBansal

MiissB RT @Tarnjitkparmar: I’m at a vigil for the victims killed in the plane crash in Iran. People here are remembering ubc alum Mohammad and his… 3 minutes ago

Paradiiiiiso

Pardis RT @CTVChristina: MORE: @JustinTrudeau made rounds through the crowd on Parliament Hill, offering his condolences to those here at the cand… 3 minutes ago

aliyah_zonbia

A🌹 RT @CP24: The Toronto District School Board has now confirmed the names of multiple elementary school students who were killed in Wednesday… 6 minutes ago

ONEPRESSURE2

𝙰𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚘 𝙿𝙾𝚁𝚈𝙰 🤞🏼 RT @UTSC: The #UTSC community mourned the victims of Flight PS752 near Tehran, which included 6 #UofT students, at a vigil earlier today. F… 12 minutes ago

ThaTundey

Oluwadarasimi🇳🇬 RT @Canada: To honour the 176 victims, including 63 Canadians, who died in the plane crash outside of Tehran, Iran, a vigil will be held th… 15 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy Toronto holds vigil for victims of plane crash in Iran | AFP https://t.co/BO364kBVRN 16 minutes ago

