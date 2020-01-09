Global  

Emergency: Lives and homes under threat as bushfire burns in Baldivis

The Age Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A bushfire emergency warning has been issued for people in the area.
Bushfire threat: 'It's just a scary feeling' [Video]Bushfire threat: 'It's just a scary feeling'

A week-long state of emergency is declared in NSW as strong winds and high temperatures are forecast.

Batemans Bay evacuation centre in Hanging Rock during the NSW bushfires [Video]Batemans Bay evacuation centre in Hanging Rock during the NSW bushfires

An overview of the Batemans Bay evacuation center in Hanging Rock as the NSW bushfire looms in New South Wales, Australia, on Tuesday (December 31). "Community meetings will be held in Nundle and..

Sleepless night as homes threatened by heavy ember attack

An emergency warning remains in place for half a dozen communities in Victoria's north-east after homes were threatened by the Abbeyard bushfire overnight.
The Age

Morrison's government on the bushfires: from attacking climate 'lunatics' to calling in the troops

Morrison's government on the bushfires: from attacking climate 'lunatics' to calling in the troopsFrom describing bushfire warnings as the concerns of “inner-city raving lunatics” to calling in the defence forces, the following is a timeline of Scott...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Kattitude3

Katrina RT @7NewsAustralia: An emergency warning has been issued for an out-of-control bushfire threatening lives and homes in Baldivis, about 40km… 8 minutes ago

frier32

John Trotter RT @DebEdmonds60s: Lives and homes are under threat as #bushfire burns in Baldivis, south of Perth. Very strong winds fanning the blaze. St… 13 minutes ago

DebEdmonds60s

Debra Edmonds Lives and homes are under threat as #bushfire burns in Baldivis, south of Perth. Very strong winds fanning the blaz… https://t.co/umPGKrkEw1 19 minutes ago

chrisulekNZ

Christopher🇳🇿🎅🌲🌵🌟 RT @7NewsAustralia: Authorities have issued an emergency warning for an out-of-control bushfire in the suburb of Baldivis, south of Perth.… 32 minutes ago

taku_tim

Takuya🇦🇺パース Emergency: Lives and homes under threat as bushfire burns in Baldivis https://t.co/LozlF04rRk via @watoday 33 minutes ago

jwheatz

Jed Wheatley RT @7NewsPerth: Authorities have issued an emergency warning for an out-of-control bushfire in the suburb of Baldivis, south of Perth. #7NE… 40 minutes ago

7NewsAustralia

7NEWS Australia An emergency warning has been issued for an out-of-control bushfire threatening lives and homes in Baldivis, about… https://t.co/PKKceasGMv 54 minutes ago

