Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deepika Padukone's JNU visit will have nil effect on 'Chhapaak' Box Office, feel trade analysts

DNA Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The trade analysts also predict Chhapaak Box Office in comparison to Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, Rajinikanth's Darbar and Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Deepika Padukone backs JNU students; Report finds police inaction in JNU | OneIndia News

Deepika Padukone backs JNU students; Report finds police inaction in JNU | OneIndia News 01:58

 Actress Deepika Padukone showed up at the JNU protest in Delhi on Tuesday and was one of those film personalities who stood out by standing up for the students who were brutally beaten up by masked assailants on the campus on January 5. While other Bollywood actors have spoken up on the issue...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well [Video]Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has opened on Friday along with the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak". The actor says that he wants both films to do well at the box-office..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:46Published

BAN Deepika Padukone And Chhapaak, Says BJP Leader Tejinder Bagga And Fans [Video]BAN Deepika Padukone And Chhapaak, Says BJP Leader Tejinder Bagga And Fans

Deepika Padukone INSULTED For Visiting JNU Campus Boycott Deepika and Chhapaak. Watch the video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

#JNUattack : #ISupportDeepika trends as fans come out in support of Deepika Padukone after her JNU visit

Hours after Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU, trends sparked off on social media where the Twitter users bashed Deepika Padukone and her film Chhapaak with...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Chhapaak box office prediction: Deepika Padukone’s film to have decent opening


Indian Express Also reported by •Mid-DayBollywood Life

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.