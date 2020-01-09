Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ATP Cup: Great Britain one win away from semi-finals

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Great Britain are one win away from the ATP Cup semi-finals after Dan Evans beat Alex de Minaur to level the tie Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

One of Britain's oldest milkmen still delivering morning pints aged 85 [Video]One of Britain's oldest milkmen still delivering morning pints aged 85

One of Britain's oldest milkmen is still leaving pints of doorsteps at the age of 85 after delivering on the same round - for the past 70 YEARS. Tony Moulds still gets up at 6am six-days-a-week to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: United still have something to hang onto [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: United still have something to hang onto

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United still have something to hang onto after their Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City. “From their first goal to half-time was the worst we’ve..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ATP Cup: Great Britain lose to Bulgaria after Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury defeat

Britain lose their opening ATP Cup tie after Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury are beaten in a tense doubles match ending at 2:47am local time in Sydney.
BBC News

ATP Cup: Great Britain avoid exit as Dan Evans, Jamie Murray & Joe Salisbury win

Britain avoids an early exit at the ATP Cup as Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury win the decisive doubles to clinch a comeback victory over Belgium.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' ATP Cup: Great Britain one win away from semi-finals https://t.co/Fv6nMx15Zw 2 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 ATP Cup: Great Britain one win away from semi-finals https://t.co/zhXicXSeHV ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/TEXn7u9Dpw 16 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO ATP Cup: Great Britain one win away from semi-finals https://t.co/OaA1TNGARD @BBCSport https://t.co/AlRZzRnFxk 16 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg ATP Cup: Great Britain one win away from semi-finals https://t.co/b4NNv5LkzH https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/Xdgcz5OZAF 16 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News ATP Cup: Great Britain one win away from semi-finals https://t.co/Om7L7QkEsv https://t.co/xcq2F1AGoR 16 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS ATP Cup: Great Britain one win away from semi-finals https://t.co/eDMbMt9dlN https://t.co/I5snTkbYLS 16 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ SPORT: ATP Cup: Great Britain one win away from semi-finals https://t.co/9hT3kQb7kU https://t.co/196Ea7GzdH 19 minutes ago

netballrepairs

Netball Maintenance ATP Cup: Great Britain one win away from semi-finals This was a great read from https://t.co/jx0EGyr66G 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.