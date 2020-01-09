Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran plane crash: Canada mourns Iran crash victims

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Across Canada, communities are grieving the 63 Canadians killed in the Ukraine Flight PS752 crash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash

Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash 26:36

 Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation head has denied accusations that one of its missiles mistakenly brought down a Ukrainian plane near Tehran's airport on Wednesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash [Video]San Diego student killed in Iran plane crash

A San Diego student has been named among those killed when an international flight bound for Ukraine crashed in Iran.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:11Published

Some debris moved from Iran crash site to airport hangar -Canada FM [Video]Some debris moved from Iran crash site to airport hangar -Canada FM

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he 'understood' that some of the debris from the Ukrainian airliner crash in Tehran has been moved to a hangar at the airport to reconstruct..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran plane crash: Canada mourns its dead from Ukraine flight PS752

A country in mourning. Canadians hold vigils for dozens of the victims from Ukraine International flight 762.
Al Jazeera

Pope Francis prays for 176 victims of Iran plane crash

Vatican City, Jan 8, 2020 / 05:39 am (CNA).- Pope Francis has offered his prayers for the souls of the 176 passengers of a Ukrainian International Airlines...
CNA Also reported by •CBC.caReutersCP24Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fuccouttahurr

Fuccouttahurr RT @sarahparvini: Two newlywed Iranian couples were among those killed in the plane crash in #Iran. “It’s hard to imagine losing someone li… 6 seconds ago

katpic57

Kat Denise RT @RWPUSA: More "collateral damage" from senseless acts of war: https://t.co/MyEm4mEu8s 9 seconds ago

ChazGohVan

Chaz Canada got ‘a few visas’ from Iran: Champagne https://t.co/ZngqbR8uLT 47 seconds ago

heather151262

Heather Eadie RT @Joyce_Karam: We have Trudeau (Canada) and Johnson (UK) supporting missile theory in Ukrainian plane crash over Iran. US also supporti… 54 seconds ago

GaryC23619095

Sir Gary The Economist OBE CBE GBH RT @NatashaFatah: #BREAKING Iran has granted visas for two Canadian officials Canada is hoping to get more visas so Canadians can be part… 1 minute ago

DeplorableSeals

deplorable 1 RT @GA_peach3102: Iran's Day Of Reckoning! After vehemently denying that a misfiring of its missile shot Flight 752 out of the sky, Tehran… 1 minute ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Canada's foreign minister to provide update on Iran plane crash | LIVE https://t.co/Kmb69gG2hT via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

4Tchat

🇧🇪Tchat 4.0 RT @SeanPrevil: WATCH LIVE: Canadian Foreign Minister @FP_Champagne to address Iran plane crash #cdnpoli #IranPlaneCrash #TehranPlaneCrash… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.