Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai police

Hindu Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
He has been charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act
Mumbai Police arrest fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested by the Mumbai Police in Patna on Thursday. He has been remanded in police custody till January 21 and has a total...
Mid-Day Also reported by •HinduIndian ExpressIndiaTimes

Ex-Dawood aide Ezaz Lakdawala arrested, sent to police custody till Jan 21

The gangster was wanted by Mumbai, Delhi, and other police for more than 40 extortion and attempt to murder cases.
DNA

