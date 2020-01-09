Danny Bubalo RT @yogagenie: China’s Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week - https://t.co/T84sq31avP 4 seconds ago Investing.com RT @Investingcom: 🇺🇸 🇨🇳 The U.S. and China will sign a trade deal next week, providing further support for risk assets. China confirme… 5 seconds ago News Monger China’s Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week https://t.co/5xLltfCZ12 10 seconds ago FAQ for NEED China’s Vice Premier Coming to Washington to Sign Trade Deal https://t.co/6xOmU5XFaj 1 minute ago 𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 Chinas Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week https://t.co/NHHBcNTWX5 1 minute ago Mike Goff China’s Vice Premier To Sign Trade Deal In Washington Next Week | Zero Hedge https://t.co/XzSaCU3l6w 2 minutes ago @Apadana China’s Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week https://t.co/oJwBdBHLBE https://t.co/HZvxpbCcCA 2 minutes ago SalvatoreDeVincenzo RT @JenniferJJacobs: China says it’s sending Vice Premier Liu He to DC to sign the first phase of the trade deal, locking in Beijing’s comm… 2 minutes ago