Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

China's Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
China's Vice Premier Liu He, head of the country's negotiation team in Sino-U.S. trade talks, will sign a "Phase 1" deal in Washington next week, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15 [Video]Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he&apos;ll sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House. As Fred Katayama reports, he said he&apos;ll later go to Beijing to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15 [Video]Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

According to Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House. Last week, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China says Vice Premier Liu to sign 'phase one' trade pact in D.C.


MarketWatch

WH adviser Navarro: China trade deal signing expected next week - Reuters

Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BubaloDanny

Danny Bubalo RT @yogagenie: China’s Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week - https://t.co/T84sq31avP 4 seconds ago

Investingcom

Investing.com RT @Investingcom: 🇺🇸 🇨🇳 The U.S. and China will sign a trade deal next week, providing further support for risk assets. China confirme… 5 seconds ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger China’s Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week https://t.co/5xLltfCZ12 10 seconds ago

meneedit_com

FAQ for NEED China’s Vice Premier Coming to Washington to Sign Trade Deal https://t.co/6xOmU5XFaj 1 minute ago

pidybi

𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 Chinas Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week https://t.co/NHHBcNTWX5 1 minute ago

Mikegoff5

Mike Goff China’s Vice Premier To Sign Trade Deal In Washington Next Week | Zero Hedge https://t.co/XzSaCU3l6w 2 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana China’s Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week https://t.co/oJwBdBHLBE https://t.co/HZvxpbCcCA 2 minutes ago

sdevincenzo

SalvatoreDeVincenzo RT @JenniferJJacobs: China says it’s sending Vice Premier Liu He to DC to sign the first phase of the trade deal, locking in Beijing’s comm… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.