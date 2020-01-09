Global  

ISL 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for BFC vs JFC

DNA Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
BFC vs JFC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Player List, BFC Dream11 Team Player List, JFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Head to Head.
Easy for Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC climbed to the second spot on the ISL table with a dominant 2-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC here on Thursday. The loss was Jamshedpur’s th
Hindu


