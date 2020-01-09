US knew about Iran missiles well before attacks: report
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () The United States knew Iranian missiles were going to strike American facilities in Iraq well before the actual attacks, according to a report published by Washington Post, quoting several defence and White House officials. Officials say the early warning came from intelligence sources as well as from communications in Iraq. “We knew, and the Iraqis told us, that this was coming many hours in advance,” said a senior administration official, who like others quoted in the report spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We had intelligence reports several hours in advance that the Iranians were seeking to strike the bases," the senior administration said. Read more: US-Iran conflict: Before and...
Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq. Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes . in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani. More than a dozen missiles were launched. The Al Asad base holds about 1,500 U.S. and...
Iranian missiles hit intended U.S. targets in Iraq on Wednesday, Iran's English-language Press TV quoted an unnamed source as saying, after Tehran launched... Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com •CBS News