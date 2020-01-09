Global  

World Bank projects modest pickup of 2.5 pc in global growth

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
World Bank projects modest pickup of 2.5 pc in global growthWashington: Global economic growth is forecast to edge up to 2.5 percent in 2020 as investment and trade gradually recover from last year’s significant weakness but downward risks persist, the World Bank says in its January 2020 Global Economic Prospects. Growth among advanced economies as a group is anticipated to slip to 1.4 percent in 2020 in part due to continued softness in manufacturing. Growth in emerging market and developing economies is expected to accelerate this year to 4.1 percent. This...
Recent related news from verified sources

World Bank warns on global growth

Global economic growth is likely to be only slightly faster than the weak performance in 2019, the Bank says.
BBC News

World Bank pegs India's growth at 5 pc in FY20, projects recovery next year

Washington DC [USA], Jan 9 (ANI): The World Bank has projected India's growth at five per cent in the current financial year 2019-20 which is set to recover to...
Sify Also reported by •Zee NewsSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesMENAFN.comNewsmax

